Our mission is to combine the raw stats and trends of the HTTP Archive with the expertise of the web community. The Web Almanac is a comprehensive report on the state of the web, backed by real data and trusted web experts. It is comprised of 22 chapters spanning aspects of page content, user experience, publishing, and distribution.
Featured Chapter
Resource Hints
During the past year resource hints increased in adoption, and they have become essential APIs for developers to have more granular control over many aspects of resource prioritizations and ultimately, user experience.
Contributors
The Web Almanac has been made possible by the hard work of the web community. 120 people have volunteered countless hours in the planning, research, writing and production phases.
Methodology
Unless otherwise noted, the metrics in all of the 22 chapters of the Web Almanac are sourced from the HTTP Archive dataset. HTTP Archive is a community-run project that has been tracking how the web is built since 2010. Using WebPageTest and Lighthouse under the hood, metadata about over 7.5 million websites are tested monthly and included in a public BigQuery database for analysis. The August 2020 dataset was used as the basis for the Web Almanac's metrics. For more information, see the Methodology page.